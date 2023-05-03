X

Braves bring 1-0 series lead over Marlins into game 2

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins with a 1-0 series lead

Atlanta Braves (20-10, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (16-14, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (0-1, 4.86 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -138, Marlins +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins leading the series 1-0.

Miami has a 10-7 record at home and a 16-14 record overall. The Marlins have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.53.

Atlanta has a 20-10 record overall and a 13-3 record on the road. The Braves have a 10-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Braves are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a home run, 14 walks and 11 RBI while hitting .435 for the Marlins. Garrett Hampson is 10-for-31 with five doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has seven doubles, eight home runs and 23 RBI while hitting .276 for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 11-for-32 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .242 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Braves: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (stomach), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. in lineup day after hit by pitch and unable to move arm
