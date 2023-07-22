Braves bring 1-0 series lead over Brewers into game 2

By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves meet the Milwaukee Brewers with a 1-0 series lead

Atlanta Braves (63-33, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-44, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Allan Winans (0-0); Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.79 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -138, Brewers +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee has a 54-44 record overall and a 26-22 record at home. The Brewers have a 34-13 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta has a 63-33 record overall and a 31-14 record on the road. The Braves have gone 28-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .277 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 12-for-42 with six doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has 17 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 66 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12-for-41 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Braves: 5-5, .216 batting average, 5.26 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

