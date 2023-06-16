Braves bring 1-0 series advantage over Rockies into game 2

Colorado Rockies (29-42, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (43-26, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Dinelson Lamet (1-3, 10.80 ERA, 2.35 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Braves: Jared Shuster (3-2, 5.05 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -255, Rockies +210; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.

Atlanta has a 43-26 record overall and a 21-15 record in home games. The Braves have the top team batting average in the NL at .265.

Colorado has gone 13-23 in road games and 29-42 overall. The Rockies have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Friday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 19 home runs while slugging .494. Orlando Arcia is 15-for-36 with a double, a home run and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads Colorado with 10 home runs while slugging .494. Nolan Jones is 12-for-36 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .303 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.