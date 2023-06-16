X

Braves bring 1-0 series advantage over Rockies into game 2

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies (29-42, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (43-26, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Dinelson Lamet (1-3, 10.80 ERA, 2.35 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Braves: Jared Shuster (3-2, 5.05 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -255, Rockies +210; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.

Atlanta has a 43-26 record overall and a 21-15 record in home games. The Braves have the top team batting average in the NL at .265.

Colorado has gone 13-23 in road games and 29-42 overall. The Rockies have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Friday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 19 home runs while slugging .494. Orlando Arcia is 15-for-36 with a double, a home run and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads Colorado with 10 home runs while slugging .494. Nolan Jones is 12-for-36 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .303 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Biden taps Atlanta native Michael Tyler as campaign communications director 12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Gwinnett County school board adopts $3 billion budget
7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia makes moves to reduce impact of its Milestones exam scores
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Report: Solar energy is growing in Georgia, but there’s more to the story
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Report: Solar energy is growing in Georgia, but there’s more to the story
12h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Black Hammer cases move forward in federal, state courts
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ozzie Albies, AJ Smith-Shawver lead the Braves to an 8-3 win over the Rockies
5h ago
Atlanta snaps a 7-game losing streak against Connecticut
7h ago
U.S. cybersecurity agency: These are steps to mitigate ransomware risk on file-transfer...
10h ago
Featured

University System of Georgia says data could be exposed in security breach
17h ago
Books N Bros makes reading cool for African American boys
Southern Baptists approve ouster of megachurch over female pastors
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top