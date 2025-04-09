Braves bring 1-0 series advantage over Phillies into game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (7-3) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-8)
Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, four strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, five strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -131, Phillies +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, leading the series 1-0.
Atlanta went 89-73 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Braves batted .243 as a team in the 2024 season with a .724 OPS.
Philadelphia had a 95-67 record overall and a 41-40 record on the road last season. The Phillies slugged .425 as a team last season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.
INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)
Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: AJC file photo
Trump plays chicken with China: What it means for Georgia’s poultry industry
One expert said the sector where Georgia companies are most exposed on tariffs is agribusiness.
2025 Masters first round tee times and groups revealed. When will Scottie Scheffler start?
Masters live updates from Tuesday at Augusta National, where favorites including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are expected to appear