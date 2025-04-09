Georgia News
Braves bring 1-0 series advantage over Phillies into game 2

The Atlanta Braves take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Philadelphia Phillies
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago

Philadelphia Phillies (7-3) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-8)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, four strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -131, Phillies +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, leading the series 1-0.

Atlanta went 89-73 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Braves batted .243 as a team in the 2024 season with a .724 OPS.

Philadelphia had a 95-67 record overall and a 41-40 record on the road last season. The Phillies slugged .425 as a team last season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

