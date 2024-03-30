Braves bring 1-0 series advantage over Phillies into game 2

Atlanta Braves (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (0-1)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-0); Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -140, Phillies +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the Philadelphia Phillies leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia had a 90-72 record overall and a 49-32 record at home last season. The Phillies pitching staff had a collective 4.03 ERA last season while averaging 9.1 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings.

Atlanta went 104-58 overall and 52-29 in road games last season. The Braves averaged 9.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .276.

INJURIES: Phillies: Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.