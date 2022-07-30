ajc logo
Braves bring 1-0 series advantage over Diamondbacks into game 2

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves host the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading the series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-54, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (60-41, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin (0-0, 3.93 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (8-6, 5.31 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -227, Diamondbacks +189; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 1-0 series lead.

Atlanta is 60-41 overall and 34-21 in home games. The Braves are 26-15 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Arizona is 45-54 overall and 18-27 on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 32-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 29 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 13-for-39 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 23 home runs, 51 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .199 for the Diamondbacks. Carson Kelly is 11-for-28 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .253 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

