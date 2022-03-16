Braves boost outfield with additions of Rosario, Dickerson

Rosario, 30, will make $9 million each of the next two seasons. He will donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. The deal includes a club option for 2024 with no buyout.

Rosario, acquired from Cleveland on July 30, hit .271 with seven homers in 33 regular season games with Atlanta. His highlight with the Braves came in the postseason. He was named MVP of the Braves National League Championship Series win over Los Angeles by hitting .560 with three homers while driving in nine runs and scoring six runs.

Rosario had an 11-game hitting streak in the postseason, hitting .383.

Dickerson, 31, hit .233 with 13 homers in 111 games with San Francisco last season.

Atlanta dealt four of its top 20 prospects, including outfielder Cristian Pache and catcher Shea Langeliers, to Oakland for Olson on Monday after it became apparent the team could not re-sign free agent Freddie Freeman. The Braves also surrendered pitchers Ryan Cusick, a 2021 first-round pick, and Joey Estes.

FILE - Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario catches a fly ball hit by Houston Astros' Jose Altuve during the eighth inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves signed outfielder Eddie Rosario, the 2021 NLCS MVP, to a two-year contract with $18 million guaranteed on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Braves baseball team newly acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson shakes hands with Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos during an introductory press conference in North Port, Fla., Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The Braves signed Olson to a $168 million, eight-year contract.(Curtis ComptonAtlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker gives the team's new first baseman Matt Olson a pat on the back as he arrives at baseball spring training camp in North Port, Fla., Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The Braves signed Olson to a $168 million, eight-year contract. (Curtis ComptonAtlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton