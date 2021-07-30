Braves bolster outfield by re-acquiring Duvall from Marlins

The 32-year-old Duvall is returning to Atlanta, where he played the last three seasons. He hit .229 and ranks among the top 10 in the National League with 22 home runs and 68 RBIs in 90 games for Miami this season.

The Braves also acquired outfielder Eddie Rosario and cash from Cleveland for infielder Pablo Sandoval on Friday. On July 15, Atlanta landed outfielder Joc Pederson in a trade that sent first baseman Bryce Ball to the Chicago Cubs.