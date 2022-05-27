ajc logo
Braves begin 3-game series with the Marlins

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins to open a three-game series

Miami Marlins (18-24, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (21-24, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.20 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (3-3, 4.07 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -151, Marlins +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Atlanta is 12-13 in home games and 21-24 overall. The Braves have hit 56 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

Miami is 8-12 on the road and 18-24 overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .390.

The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads Atlanta with nine home runs while slugging .453. Marcell Ozuna is 12-for-37 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm ranks second on the Marlins with a .290 batting average, and has seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 10 walks and 27 RBI. Jesus Aguilar is 11-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Marlins: 4-6, .261 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Marcell Ozuna: day-to-day (abdominal), Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (quadricep), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Opinion: Perdue and Hice had better options than Trump
