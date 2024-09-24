Braves begin 3-game series at home against the Mets

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -143, Mets +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

Atlanta is 85-71 overall and 42-33 at home. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.53 ERA, which leads the NL.

New York has a 41-34 record in road games and an 87-69 record overall. The Mets have a 27-16 record in games decided by one run.

Tuesday's game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler has 31 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 17-for-46 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 39 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs for the Mets. Jose Iglesias is 19-for-44 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .286 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mets: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.