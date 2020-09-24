Braves beat Marlins again 9-4, but Fried hurt in 1st inning

Atlanta bounced back with three runs in the bottom half of the first to ensure Fried wouldn't take his first loss. He finished the regular season 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA.

Luke Jackson (2-0) earned the win with four innings in relief of Fried.

There are no concerns about the Atlanta offense. One night after clinching their third straight division title, the Braves dealt another blow to Miami's precarious playoff hopes by knocking around budding young star Sixto Sanchez.

Ozzie Albies and Adeiney Hechavarria, making a rare start, drove in two runs apiece. Swanson blew the game open with his ninth homer of the season, a 401-foot, opposite-field drive into the Braves bullpen off Josh Smith (1-1) to cap a five-run fourth.

The second-place Marlins lost their fourth in a row, dropping to 28-28 with four games left in the shortened regular season. They are a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies, trying desperately to hang on for their first playoff appearance since winning the World Series in 2003.

TRAINER'S ROOM

All eyes will be on Fried over the next several days. He's got a full week to recover before the Braves open the best-of-three wild card series, which will be held entirely at Truist Park.

UP NEXT

The Braves go for a four-game sweep of the Marlins when rookie RHP Ian Anderson (3-1, 2.36) makes his final start of the regular season against Miami's RHP Pablo López (5-4. 3.96). Anderson is expected to start Game 2 of the wild card series.

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried fields a ground ball off the bat of Miami Marlins' Starling Marte in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

A ball hit for a single by Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., drops in front of Miami Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sixto Sanchez works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Miami Marlins center fielder Starling Marte (6) can't reach a ball hit for a three-run home run by Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore