Braves avoid arbitration by signing 1-year deals with left-handers Max Fried, A.J. Minter

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have agreements their last arbitration-eligible players by striking deals with left-hander Max Fried and A.J. Minter.

The Braves announced Thursday signing one-year deals with Fried for $15 million and Minter for $6.22 million.

Fried, 29, is 62-26 with a 3.03 ERA in seven seasons with Atlanta. He was 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA in 2022, when he finished second in NL Cy Young voting and was an All-Star. The left-hander was 8-1 with a 2.55 ERA last season, when he missed almost three months with a strained left forearm and then returned to the injured list with a recurring blister issue late in the season.