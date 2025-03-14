Georgia News
Georgia News

Braves' Austin Riley leaves Grapefruit League game after pitch hits him in the right hand

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley left a Grapefruit League game after a pitch hit him in the hand that he broke last season
Atlanta Braves Austin Riley lines out to advance a runner to third base in the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in North Port, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves Austin Riley lines out to advance a runner to third base in the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in North Port, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
59 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley left a Grapefruit League game Friday after a pitch hit him in the hand that he broke last season.

Riley got hit by a pitch from Jackson Rutledge in the first inning of the Braves’ game with the Washington Nationals. Riley held out his right hand immediately afterward in apparent pain before heading up the first-base line. Riley stayed in the game as a base runner but was removed when the Braves took the field in the top of the second inning.

The Braves announced that the two-time All-Star had been taken out of the game “as a precaution.”

Riley, who turns 28 on April 2, batted .256 with a .322 on-base percentage, 19 homers and 56 RBIs last year. His season ended after he was hit in the right hand by a 97 mph fastball from Los Angeles Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz. An MRI revealed his hand was fractured.

Riley finished seventh in the MVP balloting in 2021, sixth in 2022 and seventh again in 2023. He hit at least 33 homers in each of those seasons.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves third base Austin Riley watches as pitcher Grant Holmes throws a live batting practice session during the first full-squad spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Tuesday, February 18, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Austin Riley exits Braves game after being hit in hand by pitch

After the ball tailed in and hit Riley in what appeared to be his right hand, he was in clear pain.

1h ago

Braves’ Spencer Strider overwhelming, even ‘nasty,’ in live batting practice

Facing Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies a total of seven times, Strider recorded four strikeouts against one walk with a number of swing-and-misses.

Braves’ Spencer Strider: Rehab ‘a really seamless process so far’

Strider threw two simulated innings, throwing 15 pitches against Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzue Albies before taking a break in the dugout and then throwing another 15.

The Latest

FILE - Angie Stone poses as she walks down the red carpet during the 2009 Soul Train Awards taping at the Georgia World Congress Center, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2009 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gregory Smith, File)

Credit: AP

Memorial service planned for Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone

2h ago

National League East Preview Capsules

This year’s first total lunar eclipse delivered ‘blood moon’

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?