BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: Tornado watch issued for Southside ahead of 1st storm wave
ajc logo
X

Braves and Reds face off in season opener

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds for the season opener

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

Atlanta; Thursday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-0); Braves: Max Fried (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -215, Reds +179; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds in the season opener.

Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record in home games last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game while giving up 4.1 in the 2021 season.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record in road games last season. The Reds slugged .431 as a team last season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons sign LB Evans, OL Ifedi to add to free agent class
56m ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top