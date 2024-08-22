Braves and Phillies play in series rubber match

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -112, Phillies -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Atlanta is 33-27 in home games and 67-59 overall. The Braves have the second-best team ERA in the majors at 3.69.

Philadelphia has a 32-29 record on the road and a 74-52 record overall. The Phillies are 53-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday's game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 24 doubles and 37 home runs for the Braves. Jorge Soler is 10-for-29 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has a .295 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 43 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs. Trea Turner is 12-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.