Braves and Phillies meet in series rubber match

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -175, Phillies +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta is 48-39 overall and 28-17 at home. The Braves have the second-best team ERA in baseball at 3.47.

Philadelphia has a 58-31 record overall and a 25-17 record in road games. The Phillies have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .330.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Braves hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 23 home runs, 41 walks and 72 RBI while hitting .298 for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 14-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .221 batting average, 2.63 ERA, even run differential

Phillies: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (back), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (bacterial infection), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Schwarber: 10-Day IL (groin), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.