Braves and Orioles play, winner secures 3-game series

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series

Baltimore Orioles (22-11, second in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (23-11, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (2-1, 3.34 ERA, .77 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.75 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -163, Orioles +140; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Atlanta Braves and the Baltimore Orioles are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Atlanta has a 23-11 record overall and an 8-8 record at home. The Braves have a 13-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Baltimore has a 13-7 record in road games and a 22-11 record overall. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .351 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 11 doubles and six home runs. Ozzie Albies is 14-for-38 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has five doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 14-for-42 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .284 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (finger), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

