Braves and Mets play to decide series winner

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago
New York Mets (59-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (81-44, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (1-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (12-10, 3.54 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -199, Mets +166; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has a 43-22 record in home games and an 81-44 record overall. The Braves have a 37-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 28-40 on the road and 59-68 overall. The Mets have a 41-18 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday's game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Braves are ahead 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 108 RBI while hitting .266 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 17-for-34 with six doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has 20 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs for the Mets. DJ Stewart is 9-for-31 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Mets: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Yonny Chirinos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

