Braves and Marlins square off in series rubber match

Miami Marlins (5-4) vs. Atlanta Braves (1-8)
Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 3.72 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, five strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -155, Marlins +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.
Atlanta had an 89-73 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Braves slugged .415 as a team in the 2024 season while hitting 1.3 home runs per game.
Miami went 62-100 overall and 32-49 on the road a season ago. The Marlins slugged .378 with a .678 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.
INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)
Marlins: Nick Fortes: day-to-day (neck), Derek Hill: day-to-day (back), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (back), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Minute-by-minute: How the final day of Georgia’s legislative session unfolded
The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.
Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire’s row escapes ruin
Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America’s wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.
The future looks bright for Buford baseball’s Cannon Goldin
Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.