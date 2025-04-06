Braves and Marlins square off in series rubber match

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -155, Marlins +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Atlanta had an 89-73 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Braves slugged .415 as a team in the 2024 season while hitting 1.3 home runs per game.

Miami went 62-100 overall and 32-49 on the road a season ago. The Marlins slugged .378 with a .678 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)

Marlins: Nick Fortes: day-to-day (neck), Derek Hill: day-to-day (back), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (back), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.