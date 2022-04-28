ajc logo
Braves and Cubs meet in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Both the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday

Chicago Cubs (8-10, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (8-11, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (2-0, 1.06 ERA, .77 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -183, Cubs +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has a 5-7 record at home and an 8-11 record overall. The Braves have a 4-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has a 4-6 record at home and an 8-10 record overall. The Cubs have a 7-3 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has six doubles, four home runs and nine RBI for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has a .340 batting average to rank third on the Cubs, and has three doubles and two home runs. Nico Hoerner is 13-for-32 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cubs: 4-6, .262 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

