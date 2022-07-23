ajc logo
X

Braves and Angels square off in season opener

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Angels in the season opener

Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (11-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -200, Angels +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Angels for the season opener.

Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record at home last season. The Braves slugged .435 with a .319 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Los Angeles had a 77-85 record overall and a 38-43 record on the road last season. The Angels scored 4.5 runs per game while allowing five in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Braves: Robinson Cano: day-to-day (head), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
1 killed in fiery multivehicle crash that shut down I-285 for hours15h ago
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in DeKalb neighborhood; 3 suspects identified
Gwinnett deputy accused of smuggling drugs into jail arrested, fired
9h ago
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation's 4th largest prize
1h ago
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation's 4th largest prize
1h ago
Rights groups urge Sri Lanka not to use unlawful force
59m ago
The Latest
Seattle takes on Atlanta, looks for 5th straight home win
1h ago
GA Lottery
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
2h ago
Featured
6/23/17 - Rome, GA - Wilcox Hall. The Darlington School campus in Rome, GA. A former English teacher and dorm master, Roger Stifflemire, was accused of sexually abusing students. Alleged victims had come forward for years with tales of brazen misconduct by the teacher -- and of an extended cover-up by the school. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Alan Judd

Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
16h ago
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top