Braves' Albies leaves game with fractured pinky finger

Albies appeared to be injured as he slid head-first safely into second base on a fly ball in the fourth inning. He was replaced by Vaughn Grissom. A fractured finger could keep him out for several weeks.

Albies, a two-time All-Star, went 1 for 1 and scored two runs Saturday and went 1 for 4 with a two-run double in Friday’s win over Philadelphia.