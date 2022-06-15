ajc logo
Braves aim to keep win streak going against the Nationals

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves look to keep a 13-game win streak intact when they play the Washington Nationals

Atlanta Braves (36-27, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-41, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (2-2, 2.82 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-4, 4.87 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -184, Nationals +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves seek to build upon a 13-game win streak with a victory over the Washington Nationals.

Washington has gone 11-21 at home and 23-41 overall. The Nationals are 16-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta is 16-13 on the road and 36-27 overall. The Braves are 25-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Braves are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 RBI for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 9-for-35 with a double, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 12 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .287 for the Braves. Adam Duvall is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .282 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Braves: 10-0, .276 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Collin McHugh: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

