Braves aim to end 3-game slide, play the Dodgers

The Atlanta Braves look to break their three-game slide when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago

Los Angeles Dodgers (23-10, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-18, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-1, 3.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (1-1, 5.33 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -153, Braves +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to end a three-game slide when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Atlanta has gone 8-5 at home and 14-18 overall. The Braves have a 13-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has gone 8-7 on the road and 23-10 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has five doubles and five home runs while hitting .230 for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 8-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has four doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 18-for-41 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .316 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Yamamoto allows only 1 hit in 6 scoreless innings and Betts homers as Dodgers hold off Braves 2-1

Braves win 6-3 to hand Rockies their 7th straight loss and drop them to MLB-worst 4-24

Grant Holmes bounces back, but Braves lose to Dodgers

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump’s second term. Photo illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election

Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.

Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins

According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.

Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial

The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.