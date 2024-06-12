Braves aim to break 4-game skid, take on the Orioles

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -123, Braves +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves look to end their four-game losing streak with a win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 22-12 at home and 44-22 overall. The Orioles have a 32-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta has a 35-29 record overall and a 16-17 record in road games. The Braves have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman leads the Orioles with a .301 batting average, and has eight doubles, 13 home runs, 15 walks and 49 RBI. Gunnar Henderson is 14-for-40 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has a .316 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 14 doubles and 18 home runs. Matt Olson is 10-for-36 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .265 batting average, 1.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Braves: 4-6, .207 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Stowers: day-to-day (wrist), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.