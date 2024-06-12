Georgia News

Braves aim to break 4-game skid, take on the Orioles

The Atlanta Braves are looking to stop their four-game slide with a victory over the Baltimore Orioles
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (35-29, second in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (44-22, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (0-2, 8.38 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Orioles: Cade Povich (0-1, 10.13 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, two strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -123, Braves +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves look to end their four-game losing streak with a win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 22-12 at home and 44-22 overall. The Orioles have a 32-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta has a 35-29 record overall and a 16-17 record in road games. The Braves have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman leads the Orioles with a .301 batting average, and has eight doubles, 13 home runs, 15 walks and 49 RBI. Gunnar Henderson is 14-for-40 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has a .316 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 14 doubles and 18 home runs. Matt Olson is 10-for-36 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .265 batting average, 1.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Braves: 4-6, .207 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Stowers: day-to-day (wrist), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Illegal firing in South Fulton, lawsuit claims

Georgia Bulldogs contemplate life without Charlie Condon