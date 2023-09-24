Braves aim for 100th win of season, play the Nationals

The Atlanta Braves will try to earn their 100th victory of the season when they play the Washington Nationals
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta Braves (99-55, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (68-87, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (0-3, 7.71 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Nationals: Jackson Rutledge (0-1, 8.10 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will aim for their 100th victory this season when they play the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 68-87 record overall and a 33-46 record in home games. The Nationals have gone 47-74 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Atlanta is 51-28 in road games and 99-55 overall. The Braves have the highest team slugging percentage in MLB play at .503.

Sunday's game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Braves are ahead 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas leads the Nationals with 64 extra base hits (35 doubles, three triples and 26 home runs). Dominic Smith is 8-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has 28 doubles, four triples, 32 home runs and 104 RBI for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 16-for-46 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .220 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Braves: 5-5, .283 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Travis Blankenhorn: 10-Day IL (foot), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Charlie Morton: day-to-day (finger), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (finger blister), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

