Braves add to outfield depth by signing veteran Alex Verdugo to $1.5 million, 1-year deal

The Atlanta Braves bolstered their outfield depth by signing Alex Verdugo to a $1.5 million, one-year contract and optioning him to Triple-A Gwinnett
Updated 3 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves bolstered their outfield depth on Thursday by signing Alex Verdugo to a $1.5 million, one-year contract and optioning him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Verdugo, 28, hit .233 with 13 homers and 61 RBIs for the New York Yankees in 2024 following four seasons with Boston. He took a big cut in pay from last year, when he had an $8.7 million base salary and earned $50,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.

The left-handed hitting Verdugo played for the Los Angeles Dodgers for three seasons, beginning in 2017. He has a career batting average of .272 and is a superior defender.

In similar moves to bolster depth this week, the Braves signed nine-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel and catcher James McCann to minor league deals.

Atlanta's biggest offseason move was signing outfielder Jurickson Profar to a $42 million, three-year contract.

Profar, who is expected to be ready for the regular season after missing time with a jammed left wrist this spring training, is the projected starter in left field.

Atlanta is awaiting the return of 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., who tore his left ACL on May 26.

The Braves also signed Bryan De La Cruz to an $860,000 one-year deal, and De La Cruz is expected to share right field with Jarred Kelenic while Acuña's recovery continues. Michael Harris is set in center field.

Verdugo's signing was a surprise because the Braves may have a glut of outfielders when Acuña is healthy, perhaps as early as May.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

