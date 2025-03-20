Braves add to outfield depth by signing veteran Alex Verdugo to $1.5 million, 1-year deal

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves bolstered their outfield depth on Thursday by signing Alex Verdugo to a $1.5 million, one-year contract and optioning him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Verdugo, 28, hit .233 with 13 homers and 61 RBIs for the New York Yankees in 2024 following four seasons with Boston. He took a big cut in pay from last year, when he had an $8.7 million base salary and earned $50,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.

The left-handed hitting Verdugo played for the Los Angeles Dodgers for three seasons, beginning in 2017. He has a career batting average of .272 and is a superior defender.