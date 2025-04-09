Braves add to bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander Rafael Montero from Astros

Montero made his major league debut in 2014 with the New York Mets and has pitched the last five seasons for Houston.

Montero is owed $10,696,237 from his $11.5 million salary in the final season of a $34.5 million, three-year contract. Houston will pay Atlanta $3.85 million each on May 1 and July 1.

Montero has a 3.81 ERA in 187 games with the Astros. He has 30 career saves, including 14 for Houston in 2022, when he contributed to a World Series championship.

Montero had a 2.51 ERA in 15 postseason games with Houston.

Houston will recall left-hander Bennett Sousa from Triple A Sugar Land to replace Montero on the active roster.

The Braves did not immediately announce a roster move for Montero, who is expected to join the team on Wednesday.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

