Braves add another OF, claim Heredia off waivers from Mets

There could be an opening on the Braves' roster after outfielder Adam Duvall signed with the Miami Marlins. Nick Markakis remains a free agent.

Rookie Cristian Pache will compete with Ender Inciarte in center field. Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and left fielder Marcell Ozuna are established starters. Abraham Almonte also is competing for a roster spot.

Infielder Jack Mayfield was designated for assignment to clear a spot for Heredia on the 40-man roster.

Snitker said it will be a challenge to find playing time for all the outfielders. He said the plan is “to get them all in shape, get them in games and see what we think.”

