Braves' Acuña scratched vs Yankees with sore left wrist

The Braves pulled Acuña from the lineup about 90 minutes before first pitch Tuesday night in the Bronx. Acuña had been set to hit leadoff and play center field. Ender Inciarte filled in for Acuña on defense, while shortstop Dansby Swanson slid to the top of the batting order.

Acuña was pulled after five innings during a blowout loss in Philadelphia on Monday, but did not appear to have suffered an injury.