Braves' Acuña scratched, to be examined for sore left wrist

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, reacts past Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins after hitting a two-run home run off relief pitcher Trevor Kelley during the sixth inning of the second baseball game in a doubleheader, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Georgia News | Updated 1 hour ago
By JAKE SEINER, Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr.'s sore left wrist isn't worrying Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker — just be sure to ask him again Wednesday.

Acuña will be examined Wednesday morning in New York after being scratched from a game Tuesday night against the New York Yankees with a sore left wrist.

Atlanta pulled the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year from the lineup about 90 minutes before first pitch of a 9-6 loss. Snitker said he wasn't aware of Acuña's injury until he complained of discomfort during batting practice. Snitker also isn't certain how the 22-year-old was injured, but thought maybe it was diving back into a base recently.

“I’m not concerned until after they check him out," Snitker said. "We’ll see.”

Teammate and best friend Ozzie Albies is already on the injured list with a sore right wrist. Snitker said he had no indication yet if Acuña's injury was similar.

“It was enough that he could’t play, he wasn’t available," Snitker said.

Acuña was pulled after five innings during a blowout loss in Philadelphia on Monday along with several teammates — a move apparently made without knowledge of his injury.

Acuña hit three homers over a doubleheader Sunday and seemed to just be heating up for the reigning NL East champs. He is batting .258 with four homers, nine RBIs and an .887 OPS in 18 games.

Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. catches a fly out by Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper during the fifth inning of the second baseball game in a doubleheader, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
