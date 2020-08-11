Braves' Acuña scratched, to be examined for sore left wrist

Acuña will be examined Wednesday morning in New York after being scratched from a game Tuesday night against the New York Yankees with a sore left wrist.

Atlanta pulled the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year from the lineup about 90 minutes before first pitch of a 9-6 loss. Snitker said he wasn't aware of Acuña's injury until he complained of discomfort during batting practice. Snitker also isn't certain how the 22-year-old was injured, but thought maybe it was diving back into a base recently.