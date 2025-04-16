Breaking: As historic trial starts, Covington sterilizer defends ‘safe and responsible’ operations
Georgia News
Georgia News

Braves activate RHP Spencer Strider off IL to start at Toronto on Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves right-hander Spencer Strider will return to the mound against the Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon, his first big league start since an April 2024 surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow
FILE - Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (99) delivers in the first inning of baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (99) delivers in the first inning of baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
1 hour ago

TORONTO (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Spencer Strider will return to the mound against the Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon, his first big league start since an April 2024 surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

The Braves activated Strider off the injured list Wednesday morning and optioned right-handed reliever Zach Thompson to Triple-A.

The Braves are off to a slow start, and the return of Strider could provide a big lift. He went 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 2023, finishing with a major league-best 281 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings and placing fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting.

Strider struck out 13 in 5 1/3 innings in a dominant rehab start at Triple-A last Thursday, allowing one run and three hits. He threw 90 pitches, 62 for strikes, and reached 97 mph with his fastball.

Strider, 26, last appeared in the majors on April 5, 2024, against the Diamondbacks in Atlanta.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt starts for the Blue Jays in Wednesday’s rubber match against the Braves.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (99) delivers in the first inning of baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Credit: AP

Spencer Strider dominates with 13 Ks in Triple-A start and may soon join the Braves

Help on the way for Braves: Spencer Strider nears return with record start for Gwinnett

Roden hits first career home run, Santander adds 3-run homer as Blue Jays beat Braves 6-3

The Latest

Pastor Luis Ortiz from Fuente de Vida Church

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Afraid of church: Some immigrant faithful stay away on Sunday

Blue Jays take on the Braves with series tied 1-1

Paolo Banchero comes up big for the Magic despite small numbers in a play-in win over Hawks

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told the Atlanta Citizen Review Board he supports its oversight of police deadly force cases. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force

Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.

OPINION

TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats

You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?

Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.