Braves acquire LHP Luetge from Yankees for 2 minor leaguers

Luetge was 305 with a 4.35 ERA in 111 appearances with Seattle from 2012-15. Overall, he has an 11-11 record and 3.38 ERA in the majors.

Diaz, 24, was 3-4 with a 3.08 ERA and four saves in 49 games with Double-A Mississippi in 2022. Durbin, 22, hit .241 in a combined 105 games for the Braves' Class A teams in Augusta and Rome last season.

Braves first baseman Lewin Díaz was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

