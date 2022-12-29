ajc logo
Braves acquire LHP Luetge from Yankees for 2 minor leaguers

Georgia News
36 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves acquired left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge from the New York Yankees in exchange for two minor leaguers on Wednesday night.

The Yankees acquired right-hander Indigo Diaz and infielder Caleb Durbin.

Luetge, 35, posted ERAs under 3.00 while pitching in at least 50 games in each of the last two seasons with New York. The left-hander was 4-4 with a 2.67 ERA and two saves in 2022. He had 60 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings.

In 2021, Luetge was 4-2 with a 2.74 ERA and one save.

The 6-foot-5 Luetge, a native of Brenham, Texas, was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 21st round in 2008. He made his major league debut with Seattle in 2012.

Luetge was 305 with a 4.35 ERA in 111 appearances with Seattle from 2012-15. Overall, he has an 11-11 record and 3.38 ERA in the majors.

Diaz, 24, was 3-4 with a 3.08 ERA and four saves in 49 games with Double-A Mississippi in 2022. Durbin, 22, hit .241 in a combined 105 games for the Braves' Class A teams in Augusta and Rome last season.

Braves first baseman Lewin Díaz was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

