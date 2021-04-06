Braves acquire infielder Arcia from Brewers for 2 pitchers

“He’s kind of an up-and-coming guy,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I was a little surprised he was available. Any time you can upgrade and add to depth at the shortstop position it’s really a good move.”

Arcia's best moments have come in the postseason. Arcia has a career postseason average of .295 with an .879 OPS. After the Brewers and Chicago Cubs finished the regular season with identical 95-67 records in 2018, Arcia went 4 of 4 and scored two runs in a 3-1 victory in Chicago that gave Milwaukee the NL Central title.

“Orlando contributed to some of the biggest moments in Brewers history, including his memorable four-hit performance in game 163 in 2018,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said in a statement. “We wish Orlando and his family well as they move on to their next baseball chapter.”

Sobotka and Weigel will report to the Brewers’ alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

The 27-year-old Sobotka is 1-0 with a 5.36 ERA in 50 relief appearances. Weigel, 26, has appeared in only one major-league game.

___

Minnesota Twins' Andrelton Simmons (9) slides in safely at third base past the tag of Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia holds his children before a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash