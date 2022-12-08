ajc logo
X

Braves acquire former All-Star reliever Jiménez from Tigers

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves have traded for former All-Star reliever Joe Jiménez, sending two minor leaguers to Detroit to help restock a bullpen now minus Kenley Jansen

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves traded for former All-Star reliever Joe Jiménez on Wednesday night, sending two minor leaguers to Detroit to help restock a bullpen now minus Kenley Jansen.

The Tigers acquired outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-hander Jake Higginbotham. The swap at the winter meetings came after Jansen, who led the NL with 41 saves last season, left the NL East champion Braves and got a $32 million, two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox.

Jiménez, who turns 28 next month, was 3-2 with two saves and a 3.49 ERA in 62 games with the Tigers last season, striking out 77 in 56 2/3 innings. The right-hander has spent all six of his seasons in the majors with Detroit and was an All-Star in 2018.

The 22-year-old Malloy hit a combined .289 with 17 home runs and 81 RBIs at three minor league levels last season.

The 26-year-old Higginbotham was 2-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 48 relief appearances at Double-A Mississippi.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves trade prospects, acquire Tigers pitcher Joe Jiménez 3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Gwinnett auto theft suspects arrested after hourslong search
4h ago

Credit: Contributed Photo

‘An out-of-body nightmare’: Edgewood residents rocked by drive-by shooting
6h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s Brent Key’s introductory news conference
8h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s Brent Key’s introductory news conference
8h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

US Senate runoff brought high election day turnout and a close race
13h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
12m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
13m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
31m ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

Georgia lieutenant governor: My party should learn from Walker’s defeat
14h ago
Warnock’s win stops GOP sweep - Listen to the AJC Politically Georgia Podcast
15h ago
What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top