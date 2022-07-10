ajc logo
Braves acquire Canó in minor league trade for cash

By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran second baseman Robinson Canó in a minor league deal for cash considerations with the San Diego Padres.

Canó, 39, hit a combined .149 with one homer and four RBIs in 74 at-bats for the Padres and New York Mets this season. He has batted .333 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 96 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso since the Padres released him and re-signed him to a minor-league deal last month.

The Braves are without second baseman Ozzie Albies for the next few weeks. Albies fractured his foot last month in an at-bat, and Atlanta has been relying on Orlando Arcia as his replacement. Arcia is hitting .252 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 123 at-bats this year. Manager Brian Snitker has said he’s been pleased with Arcia, especially his defense.

The Mets owe Canó nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He was earning a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum in his major league deal with San Diego. He sat out last season in serving a second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

The Padres signed him to a minor league deal on June 10, eight days after releasing him. It’s likely that Canó will report to Gwinnett, the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

