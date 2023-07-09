Braves ace Max Fried makes rehab start at Triple-A Gwinnett, first appearance since May 5

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
48 minutes ago
X
Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried has thrown 35 pitches over 1 1/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett in his first appearance since May 5

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried threw 35 pitches over 1 1/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday — his first appearance in more than two months.

Fried, runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award in 2022, has been on the 60-day injured list recuperating from a strained left forearm.

His expected return after the All-Star break would further bolster a team that already has baseball's best record. Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder have helped to fill the void in the rotation, both earning their first selections to the All-Star Game.

Fried was 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in five starts before he experienced pain in his forearm during a May 5 appearance against Baltimore.

The Braves have been overly cautious in his rehab, focusing on getting Fried fully healthy for the second half of the season.

He started for Atlanta's suburban affiliate against the Omaha Storm Chasers, throwing 18 of 35 pitches for strikes. The lefty allowed one hit, walked two and struck out one before he was replaced with one out in the second inning by Roel Ramirez.

When Fried completes his rehab assignment, he would join Strider and Elder and Charlie Morton to give the Braves four solid starters. The team also hopes that Kyle Wright, a 21-game winner a year ago who has missed most of this season with shoulder issues, will be able to return late in the regular season.

But Fried is perhaps the biggest key to improving Atlanta's chances of a deep postseason run. He went 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA a year ago, finishing second to Miami's Sandy Alcántara in the NL Cy Young balloting.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 killed, 2 injured in 4 shootings during 8-hour span Sunday morning in Atlanta, cops say1h ago

Credit: AP

Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
2h ago

Credit: City of South Fulton

City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau arrested on burglary charge

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Braves play Rays in final game before all-star break
29m ago

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Braves play Rays in final game before all-star break
29m ago

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Sheriff: 3 teens charged with murder after egging Spalding County home
The Latest
Gray leads Atlanta against Chicago after 21-point game
2h ago
Rays host the Braves on 5-game home slide
11h ago
Nemechek passes Haley in overtime, holds off Hemric to win Atlanta NASCAR Xfinity race
16h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
Happy 77th! Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark wedding anniversary with family in Plains
How to join Threads, Meta’s new Twitter alternative
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top