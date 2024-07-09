Braves ace Chris Sale scratched from scheduled start Monday vs D-backs and bumped back to Tuesday

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Sale was scratched from his scheduled start Monday night for the Atlanta Braves, who pushed him back a day to Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Atlanta called up right-hander Bryce Elder to start Monday’s game at Arizona. Elder was an All-Star last year but has spent a big chunk of this season in Triple-A.

In his first season with the Braves, the 35-year-old Sale was selected Sunday to the NL All-Star team, bouncing back from several injury-filled seasons. The left-hander is 11-3 with a 2.71 ERA.