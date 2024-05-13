Braves 3B Austin Riley leaves game with tightness on his left side

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley left the Braves' game Sunday night against the New York Mets because of tightness on his left side.

Riley was replaced by Zack Short in the bottom of the fourth inning. Braves manager Brian Snitker, interviewed during the ESPN broadcast, said Riley felt a little discomfort during batting practice and again when he struck out swinging in the third.

“We're not going to take any chances,” Snitker said.