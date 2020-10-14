Braves 1B Freeman good, Ríos back in Dodgers' lineup at NLCS

Edwin Ríos was in the Dodgers' lineup for the first time in the NLCS after missing the NL Division Series with a groin injury sustained in the wild-card round. Ríos started at third base with Justin Turner serving as the designated hitter. Joc Pederson went from DH in Game 2 to left field, with AJ Pollock not in the lineup.

Johan Camargo started at third base in his 2020 postseason debut for the Braves, with Austin Riley moving to left field and Nick Markakis not in the lineup. Camargo, who was 0-for-15 batting in the 2018 NLDS for Atlanta against the Dodgers, was added to the roster Tuesday in place of Adam Duvall (left oblique injury).