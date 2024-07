Brandon Pfaadt outpitches Max Fried, Diamondbacks beat Braves 1-0

It was the first time Arizona won 1-0 at home on a solo homer since Sept. 19, 2011, when Justin Upton did it against Pittsburgh.

Paul Sewald worked around a two-out single in the ninth for his 13th save — second straight since a streak of three blown saves. He got a big lift from McCarthy, who snagged Matt Olson's one-out drive to the wall in left.

Fried and Pfaadt struggled in an April 6 meeting in Atlanta, won by the Braves 9-8 after a late rally.

Fried allowed eight runs — seven earned — on 10 hits in 4 1/2 innings. Pfaadt was only marginally better, giving up five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings,

Both pitchers were sharp in the rematch.

Pfaadt threw the two fastest pitches of his career in the first inning (96.8 and 96.2 mph) and was perfect until Austin Riley lined a two-out single in the fourth. Pfaadt erased a single in the fifth inning with a groundout and ended the sixth by inducing a double play.

Pfaadt struck out four and walked none.

Fried allowed two singles in the first inning and one other hit until Suarez launched a solo homer to the center-field overhang seats in the fifth. Fried struck out Randal Grichuk with the bases loaded to end the inning.

TRAINER'S TABLE

The Diamondbacks reinstated RHP Miguel Castro (shoulder inflammation) from the 15-day injured list and optioned RHP Slade Cecconi to Triple-A Reno.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (2-4, 5.02 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-games series at San Diego on Friday.

Diamondbacks: RHP Ryne Nelson (6-6, 5.08) opens a three-game interleague series against Toronto at home Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP