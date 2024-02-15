Brandon Miller, Tre Mann lead Hornets past Hawks 122-99 for season-high third straight win

It was the first double-digit win of the season for Charlotte (13-41). Fans chanted “Let’s go Hornets” after coach Steve Clifford emptied his bench with 1:11 left in the rare blowout.

De'Andre Hunter had 21 points off the bench to lead the Hawks (24-31), while Jalen Johnson added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Trae Young was limited to 12 points and 12 rebounds after being fined $35,000 earlier in the day by the NBA for making the "money" gesture at an official.

The Hornets controlled the game from the onset and built a 61-55 halftime lead behind the rookie Miller, who had 18 points and four 3s at the break. Charlotte extended its lead to 16 after the third quarter, holding the Hawks to 25 points in the period.

It was the last game before the All-Star break for both teams.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Toronto on Feb. 23.

Hornets: At Utah on Feb. 22.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP