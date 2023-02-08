Brakefield scores 24, leads Ole Miss over Georgia 78-74

Brakefield had six points and Burns five during a 15-7 surge that gave Ole Miss a 71-67 lead with 1:26 remaining. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe's three-point play pulled Georgia to 74-73 with seven seconds left. Matthew Murrell made four free throws for the Rebels to seal it.

Brakefield was 11 of 15 from the floor and had two of the Rebels' four 3-pointers. Burns was 6-of-11 shooting and made 7 of 9 free throws. Murrell shot 2 of 11 from the field but was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Murrell also had seven rebounds and five assists for Ole Miss (10-14, 2-9 SEC).