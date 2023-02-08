X
Dark Mode Toggle

Brakefield scores 24, leads Ole Miss over Georgia 78-74

Georgia News
57 minutes ago
Jaemyn Brakefield scored a career-high 24 points, Myles Burns added 20 and Mississippi beat Georgia 78-74 to snap a five-game losing streak

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jaemyn Brakefield scored a career-high 24 points, Myles Burns added 20 and Mississippi beat Georgia 78-74 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Brakefield had six points and Burns five during a 15-7 surge that gave Ole Miss a 71-67 lead with 1:26 remaining. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe's three-point play pulled Georgia to 74-73 with seven seconds left. Matthew Murrell made four free throws for the Rebels to seal it.

Brakefield was 11 of 15 from the floor and had two of the Rebels' four 3-pointers. Burns was 6-of-11 shooting and made 7 of 9 free throws. Murrell shot 2 of 11 from the field but was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Murrell also had seven rebounds and five assists for Ole Miss (10-14, 2-9 SEC).

Braelen Bridges scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Georgia (14-10, 4-7). He surpassed his previous career best of 24 points with a layup at the 8:38 mark that stretched the Bulldogs’ lead to 60-56. Kario Oquendo added 19 points and Justin Hill had 13 points and seven assists.

Five straight points from Oquendo gave Georgia the largest lead of the first half, 28-23, with 5:51 remaining before Ole Miss cut the deficit to 35-34 at halftime. The Bulldogs had a six-point lead with 13:03 remaining, the largest of the game.

Ole Miss hosts South Carolina on Saturday. Georgia is at home against Kentucy on Saturday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

UGA president unsure if policy changes needed after fatal crash3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia AD gives update on renovations to Sanford Stadium, athletic facilities
2h ago

Credit: Lauren Booker

911 calls released in Atlanta lounge co-owner’s fatal shooting
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Former Cobb teacher to serve 3 years in prison for having sex with student
11h ago

Credit: TNS

Former Cobb teacher to serve 3 years in prison for having sex with student
11h ago

Credit: AP

Air Force leader's spouse opened fire during Andrews breach
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ingram scores 30, Pelicans down Hawks for 3rd straight win
14m ago
Titans promote Kelly to coordinator, hire 1st female coach
2h ago
Georgia Senate: Make it a felony to pay for sex or to pimp
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Atlanta City Council Office of Communications

Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
11h ago
Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
9h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top