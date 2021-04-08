BP spill rescue pelican returns from Georgia to Louisiana

After time with a bird rehabilitator, the pelican was taken by plane to a U.S. Coast Guard station in Brunswick, Georgia, because the spill was still going on — the well wasn't capped until Sept. 19, 2010. The bird was released on July 1, 2010.

Other birds released in Georgia, Texas and Florida have been spotted back in Louisiana, the department said. Zoos hold 11 that could not be released.

“Brown pelicans, like most seabirds, are thought to be hard-wired, genetically, to return to their birth colony to breed, despite moving long distances during the non-breeding season,’’ department ornithologist Robert Dobbs said. “That may be an overly simplistic generalization, but re-sighting data of banded pelicans often support that pattern.’’

The dead and live birds collected in Louisiana made up about 65% of all recovered across the Gulf of Mexico, and brown pelicans made up more than one-fifth of the total, according to the department. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimated in 2016 that the spill killed 65,000 to 102,000 birds, though other estimates are much higher.Bird populations are back to pre-spill levels, scientists say.