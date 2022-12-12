BreakingNews
DOJ subpoenas Raffensperger’s office as Trump investigation continues
Boy, 4, found dead after falling into Georgia river

Georgia News
10 minutes ago
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy has been found dead in southwest Georgia after he fell into the Flint River as family members were fishing

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was found dead in southwest Georgia hour after he fell into the Flint River as family members were fishing.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the river swept the boy away after he fell in Sunday afternoon. He told WALB-TV the child's father jumped in and tried to save him before calling police.

Albany police said officers and dive teams spent several hours searching before they found the boy’s body about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from where he had fallen into the water.

Fowler identified the boy as Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham. Investigators were still working to confirm the cause of death.

