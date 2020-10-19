Bourdeaux seeks Democratic gain in Georgia's 7th District

“We have 120,000 people in this district without health insurance,” Bourdeaux said in an Oct. 7 debate. “My own parents struggled with this issue around prescription medications. My father suffered from a prolonged illness and they used up all of their discretionary income paying for his prescription medications.”

She's combined that emphasis with attacks on how Republicans have handled COVID-19, trying to turn McCormick's potential strength as a physician into a weakness, pointing to McCormick's appearances in public without a mask and past statements predicting a quick decrease in virus prevalence.

“Rich, on numerous occasions you have downplayed this virus," Bourdeaux told him during an Atlanta Press Club debate on Oct. 13.

McCormick denies ignoring the seriousness of the virus, saying he's put himself at risk as he has continued to work in the emergency room throughout the campaign. But he clearly favors Georgia’s current strategy of relatively few restrictions, with all businesses free to operate at some level.

He’s reluctant to offer more unemployment assistance to people, saying aid shouldn’t “encourage people to say unemployed when there’s ‘help wanted’ signs all over the place.”

On health care, McCormick favors a Republican solution of less regulation and encouraging people to shop by price. He said he deplores the consolidation of hospital ownership and has pushed for an end to “surprise” billing, where insured consumers get unforeseen bills, the issue McCormick says got him into politics.

“If you want to drive the health care prices down, you have to create competition,” McCormick said.

Overall, though, McCormick's emphasis is on lower taxes and less regulation, a belief in the dynamism of the American economy that he hopes will appeal to immigrants who have prospered in the district.

“I believe the Republican party is the best hope for minorities and immigrants to break out from poverty,” McCormick said.

McCormick said he wants a path to citizenship for immigrants who “follow the law," but supports a program where local police agencies partner with the federal government to arrest people in the country without legal permission, saying it takes criminals off the street. Bourdeaux opposes that policy, saying it breeds fear of police in immigrant communities and makes the district less safe because people then won't call the authorities when they see crime.

In another way that the district has changed, Bourdeaux has a financial edge on McCormick, outraising him and having $911,000 in the bank on Sept. 30 compared McCormick's $689,000. McCormick's free-market beliefs have won support from the conservative Super PAC Club for Growth Action, which has spent nearly $1.5 million opposing Bourdeaux and another $930,000 boosting McCormick. But that support is outweighed by the $2.8 million that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has spent opposing McCormick.

