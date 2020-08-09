Bouncer charged after patron hospitalized with brain injury

A Glynn County police report says 32-year-old Randall Collins was jailed after a fight broke out at closing time at Brogen’s South pub and restaurant on St. Simons Island.

The bouncer told police he was trying to get customers to leave when Elijah Mukes began an argument and hit him with a beer bottle, The Brunswick News reported. Witnesses said there was more fighting outside and police arrived to found Mukes lying on the ground at about 2 a.m. Monday.