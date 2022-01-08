Hamburger icon
Bothwell, Anderson lead Furman past Mercer 81-66

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell scored 17 points, Joe Anderson added 15 on five 3-pointers and Furman beat Mercer 81-66 on Saturday.

Furman (11-6, 3-1 Southern Conference) earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Jalen Slawson added 12 points and three blocks. Marcus Foster had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Kamar Robertson had 14 points for the Bears (8-7, 1-1). Jalen Johnson added 13 points. Felipe Haase had 11 points.

Investigations
