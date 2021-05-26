Boston's MLK memorial cleared by city Landmarks Commission

The $9.5 million sculpture consisting of four intertwined arms was inspired by a photo of the Kings embracing when MLK learned he had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

It will be installed on the Boston Common not far from where King led a rally and march in 1965.

Because the Common is considered a landmark, the project needed the approval of the commission.

The sculpture was designed by Hank Willis Thomas and MASS Design Group and was selected out of 126 proposals. It will be made offsite and brought to Boston next year.

The organization is also raising money to build an economic justice center in the city's historically Black neighborhood where MLK preached.