Boston scores 27 to tie a career high, Clark gets 7 and Fever use late run for 91-84 win over Dream

Rhyne Howard tied it at 77-all with 4:13 left and she made another 3-pointer on the next possession for Atlanta's first lead, 80-79, since it was 11-10.

But Atlanta (5-6) had shot clock violations on back-to-back possessions and Indiana scored four points following those possessions.

Mitchell converted her first field goal of the second half with 47.1 seconds left for an 87-82 lead after a steal under the Atlanta basket.

Howard made two free throws to get Atlanta within 87-84, but Boston spun in the lane and made a layup.

Boston also grabbed 13 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. Clark shot 3 for 11.

Howard, who was limited to eight minutes in the first half due to three fouls, finished with 26 points including six 3-pointers. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals off the bench. Allisha Gray added 12 points and Haley Jones scored 10.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton sat behind the Fever bench and Joey Chestnut, a 16-time hot dog-eating champion, was courtside.

